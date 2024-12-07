Everton vs. Liverpool has been officially postponed upon advice from authorities due to adverse weather conditions.

Millions across the UK received an overriding message on their mobile phones on Friday evening as the government warned the public of the expected impact of Storm Darragh.

The Met Office had warned of wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour in the early hours of Saturday morning, which led Merseyside police to advise fans to allow extra time to travel.

But an escalation in the weather has led to a tough decision from the two clubs – in accordance with the Premier League and local authorities – to postpone the Merseyside derby.

Liverpool were set to kick off at Goodison Park for the final time in the Premier League at 12.30pm on Saturday, but now a new date will be found for the clash.

When that will fall remains to be seen, but there is a strong chance it will come considerably later in the season due to scheduling conflicts.

Liverpool FC said in a statement:

“Following a Safety Advisory Group meeting this morning at Goodison Park, attended by officials from both clubs, as well as representatives from Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Council, it was decided that due to the risk to safety in the local area, and the amber severe wind warning that remains in place until 6am on Sunday, today’s match is postponed on safety grounds. “We appreciate this will be deeply disappointing for supporters, but the safety of fans, staff and players is of paramount importance. “Information relating to a rearranged date for the fixture, including ticketing, will be announced in due course.”

Provided Liverpool finish in the top eight of the Champions League‘s league phase and advance to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup at the expense of Southampton, the earliest they could reschedule for would be in mid-February.

There would be a spare midweek on both February 10/11 and 18/19 when the Champions League playoff round takes place – the latter would be days before the trip to Man City in the league.

Further information will be issued by Liverpool in due course, but this is undoubtedly a blow to the momentum of Arne Slot‘s side.