Liverpool have fresh injury problems to contend with ahead of a potentially season-defining Premier League clash with Man City this weekend.

The Reds are flying, beating Real Madrid 2-0 at Anfield in midweek, and their biggest game of the season arrives on Sunday.

A struggling City side head to Liverpool, with Arne Slot knowing that his team can open up an 11-point advantage over their rivals.

The win over Madrid came at a cost, though, with Conor Bradley forced off with a hamstring injury that could keep him out for a month.

Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate limped off after the final whistle with a knee issue and is definitely out of Sunday’s game.

Slot has confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold is fit to start, however, having overcome a hamstring problem.

Here’s who is available and who is set to miss out against City:

In terms of other absentees, Alisson, Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota are all still unavailable, while Federico Chiesa is a doubt.

When it comes to team selection on Sunday, most of Liverpool’s team picks itself.

Slot will likely opt to play Joe Gomez over Jarell Quansah in Konate’s absence, with Alexander-Arnold expected to start at right-back.

In midfield, Dominik Szoboszlai will hope to win his place back, but Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones were outstanding against Madrid.

Cody Gakpo is pushing to replace Luis Diaz on the left wing, especially after his goal on Wednesday, but the Colombian is arguably favourite to start.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Man City

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Quansah, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Endo, Gravenberch, Morton, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Nunez, Chiesa*

*In doubt