Liverpool’s injury list is a lot kinder on the eye with Arne Slot expected to be without just two players for their Premier League clash at Tottenham.

The Reds head to north London off the back of securing a place in the League Cup semi-finals, which coincidentally will be against Spurs early next year.

In the league, however, Slot’s side are without a victory in their last two outings and three points are key to keep challengers at bay.

Liverpool have been boosted by the return of players off the injury list, so here is the latest on who is available and who is not:

The Reds were buoyed by the return of Alexis Mac Allister from suspension during the week, and will now welcome back Andy Robertson after he served his ban for his red card against Fulham.

Kostas Tsimikas made an unexpected return from an ankle injury on the south coast and will be in contention once again.

Ahead of the match, Slot noted that only Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley “are still in red so they don’t train with us at the moment.”

There remains no return timeline for the defensive duo, with Slot eager for the medical team to focus on the “long term” rather than rushing them back a few days early.

They were not the only ones absent from training on Friday, however, with Federico Chiesa, Tyler Morton and Cody Gakpo not spotted with the rest of their teammates – though this could just be due to needing an extra day of recovery.

Slot left seven regular starters on Merseyside while the rest of the squad travelled to Southampton, and the majority are expected to return to the XI.

And looking ahead, Ryan Gravenberch and Darwin Nunez are a yellow card away from a one-match suspension.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Tottenham

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Nallo, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Norris

Midfielders: Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Endo, Elliott, McConnell, Morton, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez, Jota, Chiesa, Danns