Arne Slot has seen his options against Tottenham boosted by injury and suspension returns, creating a welcome selection headache across each department.

The Reds have had to settle for a point in their last two league games and a return to the winner’s board is a must on Sunday afternoon against an inconsistent Spurs outfit.

Slot was able to rest seven starters during the midweek clash at Southampton, a timely boost and a direct contrast to Tottenham who have a day less to prepare and will be without eight players.

So, how could the Reds boss line up his side in north London? Let’s take a look.

Team News

Slot offered a brief update on his squad away of another away game, confirming that he is expecting to be without just two players for the clash:

Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley remain sidelined, no return timeline

26-man squad trained on Friday, no sign of Chiesa or Morton

Andy Robertson returns from red card suspension

Liverpool’s XI vs. Tottenham

After making eight changes at Southampton, we can expect a similar number in the capital.

Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah all did not make the trip to Southampton, nor did Robertson.

Seven of the eight will be expected to return to the starting lineup, with Slot needing to make a decision on his midfield combination – which will likely see one of Szoboszlai or Jones start from the bench.

Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo are likely to be retained from midweek after all being withdrawn before the end of the 90 minutes:

Alisson, Van Dijk and Robertson all return at the back

Gravenberch joins Szoboszlai and Mac Allister in midfield

Salah back on the right wing alongside Gakpo and Diaz

That would make for seven changes and see the Reds line up as follows:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Alternatively, Jones could be given the nod in midfield over Szoboszlai having started all three matches prior to the League Cup fixture in midweek.

And if Slot gets the green light to start Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota following their injury returns, he could be tempted to do so with a pre-planned substitution for the pair in the second half.

As Diaz was able to put his feet up during the week, he will be favoured for the left-wing role ahead of Gakpo after the Dutchman featured for 63 minutes.

Tsimikas selected over Robertson after injury return

Jones in the advanced midfield role over Szoboszlai

Jota to make first start since October 22

Those tweaks look like this:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Having been stretched at times in recent weeks due to various injuries, Slot will welcome the selection dilemmas and the options he has off the bench to change the game if needed.

The Reds head to Tottenham in good shape and they need to take advantage of a Spurs side missing key players and susceptible to conceding goals.