Tottenham are expected to welcome back two players to their squad for Liverpool’s visit on Sunday, but Ange Postecoglou will remain without eight due to injury and suspension.

Arne Slot takes his side to north London on Sunday in the first of three games before the end of the year, with a win needed to keep the advantage at the top of the table.

Liverpool will be without just Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley for the Premier League clash, a considerably shorter injury list than Spurs’.

Postecoglou will be without Guglielmo Vicario, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Ben Davies, Wilson Odobert, Mikey Moore, Richarlison and the suspended Rodrigo Bentancur on Sunday.

He is, however, expecting to have Timo Werner (illness) and Destiny Udogie (thigh) back in contention after the duo both missed their win over Man United in the League Cup.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s match, Postecoglou told reporters: “Timo was unwell yesterday, so we’ve got 48 hours before the game. Hopefully he’ll recover, and the plan is that Destiny should be okay.”

?? "They're the standout team in the competition so far" Ange Postecoglou discusses Arne Slot's Liverpool side ahead of their meeting this weekend ? pic.twitter.com/v7wG6O72ua — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 20, 2024

With four injuries to the defence, Spurs will be expected to keep 18-year-old Archie Gray at centre-back in front of 36-year-old Fraser Forster in goal – whose confidence was shaken in midweek.

Tottenham currently sit 10th in the table on 23 points as their inconsistent form continues, which recently saw them give up a 2-0 lead against Chelsea and stutter in Thursday’s 4-3 win.

Slot was complimentary about his counterpart when he spoke to the press on Friday morning though, complimenting the “brand and style of football” and questioning how you can be “too attacking.”

In response, Postecoglou said: “I appreciate the kind words from somebody who is making his own impact in the game. I think most fellow managers whether they agree with my approach will understand where I’m coming from.

“That respect is mutual for me. We’ve all got really difficult tasks and we go about it in our way. I appreciate the sentiment.”

On Sunday’s game itself, he added: “We’ll play our football because that’s what is winning us games. That’s what we will do against Liverpool.

“They are a fantastic side and are going really well. Arne has come in and it’s not easy when you’re taking over from somebody with the status of Jurgen Klopp.

“They’re very settled as a team and they’ve quality within the starting eleven and in the squad. You saw them last week when they were a man down, they have real belief at the moment. The standout team in the competition so far.”

Predicted Spurs XI: Forster; Porro, Gray, Dragusin, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Solanke