It was not long ago that Liverpool were missing up to seven senior players, but now Arne Slot has confirmed he is to be without only two players ahead of the trip to Tottenham.

The last month has seen Liverpool hit with injuries and suspension, but the situation is brightening for Slot ahead of the busy Christmas week.

With Kostas Tsimikas and Federico Chiesa playing their first minutes at Southampton since being sidelined, it leaves just Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley as absentees.

The pair have missed the last five games after sustaining a knee and hamstring injury, respectively, against Real Madrid, and Slot confirmed on Friday that they are his only absentees.

Slot told reporters: “If I’m correct, I think it’s only two players in the red [zone] at the moment and that means only two injuries left – and a few of them are coming back from injuries.

“I think we only miss two players on the training ground today, which is a positive thing.”

On the condition of his defenders, Slot added: “These are the two who are still in red so they don’t train with us at the moment.

“They are on their way back, but they don’t train with the team yet.”

“That is quite difficult,” he added on possible return dates. “I thought Jota would have been back a bit earlier already, but sometimes the end stage of rehab takes a bit longer.

“Let’s wait and see, but we have very good rehab personnel over here and they have done some good work already with Alisson and some others.

“The main thing is if they come back, they are ready to come back. We must not focus on one, two or three days, it’s more important for the long term that they stay fit afterwards.”

The trip to Tottenham on Sunday will see Andy Robertson return from suspension and Slot restored on the touchline after he served his ban at St Mary’s.