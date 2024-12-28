It has been a productive loan spell for Lewis Koumas thus far, but he will play under yet another new manager after Narcis Pelach was the latest to be sacked.

The 19-year-old enjoyed his breakout at the backend of last season under Jurgen Klopp, going on to win a League Cup winners’ medal and sign a new long-term contract.

Considered one of the club’s brightest attacking prospects in the academy, Koumas was sent to Stoke to spend a season on loan in the Championship to aid his development.

The young Welshman has been seizing his opportunities, notching four goals and two assists across 26 appearances to date – 19 of which have been starts.

While his on-field performances have shown plenty of promise, his time at Stoke has not been without turmoil as he is now set to welcome his third permanent manager in as many months.

When Koumas signed, Steven Schumacher was at the helm and gave him his first opportunity for the Potters before his sacking in September, just seven games into the new season.

Stoke had Alex Morris and Ryan Shawcross assume the rule of caretaker manager for a single game before Narcis Pelach was appointed.

Just 19 games later, however, Pelach has been sacked after overseeing only three wins in the Championship to leave Stoke 19th in the table – just three points above the relegation zone.

Koumas was a regular throughout Pelach’s reign, but the club’s statement via sporting director Jon Walters explained in “hindsight that he has proved not to be the right fit for this club at this time.”

Former Stoke defender Ryan Shawcross will take caretaker charge for Sunday’s game against Sunderland as the search for their next manager gets underway.

Liverpool will be keeping a close eye on the developments at the Britannia Stadium as they will be eager for Koumas’ development to continue on an upward trajectory.

The 19-year-old has started the last five league games for the Potters, scoring once in that time in a 2-1 defeat at Sunderland.