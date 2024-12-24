Liverpool remain in a very positive situation when it comes to the fitness of their squad, with Arne Slot able to name an unchanged side against Leicester.

The Reds host Leicester in an 8pm kickoff on Boxing Day, four days after their chaotic but somehow also controlled 6-3 victory away to Tottenham.

For that clash in north London, Slot made seven changes to his starting lineup from the Carabao Cup quarter-final at Southampton earlier in the week.

But fewer alterations are expected at Anfield, if any, with Liverpool seemingly not facing any new fitness issues to key players ahead of Thursday.

The 11 players who started on Sunday were all able to join the recovery session in the gym at the AXA Training Centre the following day.

Slot’s 10 outfielders – Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo, Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Diaz, Andy Robertson, Ryan Gravenberch, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez – laughed as they worked on the exercises bikes.

Alisson was also involved in the session, while lead strength and conditioning coach Chris Black worked closely with Ibrahima Konate in the gym as the Frenchman nears a return from injury.

Konate is now not expected to be back fit before the end of the year, with caution taking over his recovery from a knee injury.

But while others could come in against Leicester, including the likes of Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones or Darwin Nunez, Slot does have the option of naming an unchanged side.

The rest of the squad, including those who came off the bench on Sunday in Jota, Jones, Nunez and Harvey Elliott, will have worked outdoors in a normal series of drills.

With the 11 starters from Tottenham all rested and recovered, though, Slot will face a difficult decision over whether to stick or twist.

There are four days between fixtures and another three days until the trip to West Ham on December 29, with the Reds then not in action again until the visit of Man United on January 5.

While the festive fixture list can often be seen as unforgiven, for Liverpool it appears more manageable than most years – aided by Slot’s key players avoiding injury at a crucial stage.