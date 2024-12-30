Referees will make in-stadium announcements on the outcome of VAR reviews in the remainder of this season’s Carabao Cup, marking a first for English football.

The EFL confirmed on Monday that VAR will be in use for the competition’s two-leg semi-finals and for the final at Wembley on March 16.

However, the most significant move will be a pilot allowing referees to announce the final outcome of VAR reviews to spectators in the stadium and viewers watching at home.

This will include decisions reviewed by the referee at the pitchside monitor, or upon the conclusion of factual matters such as accidental handball by a goalscorer or offside judgements.

In-stadium announcements have not been used in the English game before, and the most memorable recent example of this approach being trialled was at last year’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

“The new pilot forms part of PGMOL’s broader commitment to transparency and embracing technological advancements for the benefit of match officials and fans,” an EFL statement read.

“This latest pilot has the support of the EFL and follows earlier collaboration with PGMOL in 2018 to trial VAR in EFL competitions ahead of its introduction in the Premier League.”

Arsenal face Newcastle over two legs in the first semi-final, with the first leg to be played on January 7. Tottenham play Liverpool in the other semi, with the first leg at Spurs on January 8.

VAR has been used in the semi-finals and final of the Carabao Cup previously, but was not used in last season’s semi-finals because one of the final four – Middlesbrough – do not play their league games with the technology.