LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 30, 2023: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool to play Tottenham in Carabao Cup semi-final – second leg at Anfield

Liverpool will face Tottenham in a two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final, after beating Southampton on the south coast on Wednesday evening.

Following wins over West Ham, Brighton and Southampton, Liverpool have booked their place in the final four of the competition for the second season in succession.

In Thursday’s draw, Arne Slot‘s side were pitted against Spurs.

Anfield will host the second leg, with Tottenham the home side for the opener in January.

Tottenham booked their place in the semi-final on Thursday night with a dramatic victory over Man United that finished 4-3 after Spurs initially took a 3-0 lead.

The two teams will meet for the first time this season on Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

 

When will the semi finals take place?

There is not too long to wait until the first leg, with the midweek cup tie falling between the visits of Man United (Jan 5) in the Premier League and Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup (Jan 11).

The second leg is the following month and will follow the trip to Bournemouth (Feb 1) and precede a possible FA Cup fourth round tie (Feb 8).

First leg: January 7/8

Second leg: February 4/5

When is the final?

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 25, 2024: Liverpool squad lines up during the Football League Cup Final match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The final will take place at Wembley once more, but at the later date of Sunday, March 16.

The Reds lifted the trophy last season after a Virgil van Dijk goal in extra time against Chelsea, following a 0-0 draw after 90 minutes.

If Liverpool do progress to the final their Premier League trip to Aston Villa that weekend will be forced to be rearranged.

