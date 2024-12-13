Arne Slot has few real calls to make when Liverpool host Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday, with Darwin Nunez‘s role the main talking point.

The Reds host Fulham in their first league game in 10 days, with another victory under their belt in midweek after a 1-0 win over Girona in the Champions League.

With their injury situation improving by the day, Liverpool fans can expect more rotation in the coming days and weeks as Slot and his players navigate the festive schedule.

So how will Liverpool line up against Fulham?

Team news

From Slot’s pre-match press conference and Thursday’s training footage, we know the following:

Liverpool squad in training on Thursday Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies Defenders: Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Nallo, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Norris Midfielders: Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Endo, Nyoni, McConnell, Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo, Nunez, Chiesa, Ngumoha

Liverpool’s XI vs. Fulham

Despite the return of Jota and Chiesa, there are few genuine points of contention when it comes to predicting Liverpool’s lineup for Saturday.

If the pair make the squad they will do so as substitutes, while the continued absence of Konate, Bradley, Tsimikas and the suspended Mac Allister mean there are fewer decisions to make when it comes to rotation.

With changes more likely for the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Southampton, the likes of Jarell Quansah, Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliott can expect starts at St Mary’s instead.

That leaves only one real call for Slot to make: Nunez or Luis Diaz up front.

And there is a sense that Diaz will get the nod this time around with Cody Gakpo coming in for Nunez as left winger, meaning Liverpool’s likely lineup against Fulham is:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

While the head coach defended his No. 9’s output after another frustrating night in Girona in midweek, the reality is that Nunez is not a striker in form.

And though Diaz is a natural winger, the Colombian has not only shown an excellent grasp of the requirements of leading the line for Slot’s Liverpool, but he could be seen working in the role in Thursday’s training session.

With the likes of Nunez and Jota on the bench at Anfield, it will give Slot the flexibility to change things if required – while others will wait until Wednesday at Southampton.