Luis Diaz produced an outstanding display as No. 9 in Liverpool’s 6-3 win over Tottenham, with Virgil van Dijk explaining how he makes it “very difficult.”

Prior to the current campaign, Diaz had rarely played as a central striker – four times for Junior FC, once for Colombia and a brief cameo for Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool.

But with Diogo Jota absent for much of this season and Darwin Nunez struggling for consistency, Arne Slot has turned to his No. 7 as an option at No. 9.

In four appearances starting up front this term, Diaz has scored five goals, including his hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.

Sunday saw him start in the middle once again, with Slot rewarded with a brilliant all-round display capped by a brace as Liverpool won 6-3 at Tottenham.

Speaking to journalists including the Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst after the game, Van Dijk explained why Diaz can offer “what we need.”

“If you watch the game he wasn’t really a No. 9,” the captain explained.

“He played through the middle but he obviously played in midfield as well.

“It is very difficult for defenders when you don’t play against a direct opponent because there is so much movement.

“Lucho did it outstanding today again and that is what we need.”

Diaz’s first goal – which opened the scoring in north London – came with a smart run between Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai to head home Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s stunning cross.

He later added another for 6-3 after a fine team move, while three of Liverpool’s goals came on the counter, aided by his pace and movement on the break.

“I don’t think it was only the counter-attacks,” Van Dijk continued.

“I think it was very well played. Switching side to side. Getting into the right spaces.

“Obviously we know they try to keep the line on the box and if you make the right run at the right time you create chances. That was the goal from Lucho for example.

“I think we played a very, very good game for 70 minutes in total. We take the three points and we have a good Christmas.”

Diaz’s performance as a No. 9 – or, as Slot would call it, a nine-and-a-half – shows more of what Liverpool need from their central striker, which could serve as a warning to Nunez.

All four of the Colombian’s outings up front having come with Nunez available but on the bench, with it evident that the head coach often prefers a more rounded option leading the line.