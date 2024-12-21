Martin Zubimendi has again opened up on his decision to reject Liverpool over the summer, explaining that he was “selfish” as he weighed up whether or not to move to Anfield.

The Spanish midfielder was the transfer saga of the summer as reports emerged once Liverpool seemed confident they had got their man – only for him to complete a U-turn.

Zubimendi was the Reds’ top target but he decided to stay at his boyhood club, Real Sociedad, over joining the new era under Arne Slot.

In an interview with El Diario Vasco, the 25-year-old explained that the Reds’ pursuit “caught me by surprise,” before going on to explain why he eventually turned them down to stay in Spain.

“They were uncomfortable moments for me, because, as is normal, people talk a lot,” Zubimendi said of Liverpool’s transfer pursuit.

“But, anyway, you think about the pros and cons, thinking about it carefully, and you come to the conclusion that, well, for me the best thing was to stay at Real.

“Each one also looks at their personal progress a little. Because of who I am, the project, and the importance that I was going to have this year, I think that I still had steps to take at Real.

“Yes, there are many variables that come into the equation, but the main one was, selfishly thinking, what was best for me.

“It is true that then there are those thoughts, but I tell you that I tried to be, although it may seem untrue, as selfish as possible, thinking about myself first and foremost, the best thing was to stay.”

‘I didn’t want to be contaminated’

The Euro 2024 winner further explained that he did not want his decision to be influenced by others and thus “selfishly” kept to himself, before concluding that it would not be his last and only offer.

He added: “It didn’t even occur to me to read anything. It’s just that, look, they were difficult days. I didn’t go out much, I didn’t talk much to people, so I isolated myself a little from everything.

“I didn’t want to be contaminated, but I wanted to not be influenced by… I wanted the decision to be mine alone.

“I don’t think about the last train or things like that. I mean, I don’t believe in those things.

“If you are good or really want those things, in the end, they will come to you, right? There is not just one option in this life. It depends on how you look at it. There’s quite a lot.

“I think I have years ahead of me. I am happy with the contract I have, so we haven’t talked about anything else.”

Despite his rejection, Liverpool remain admirers of the 25-year-old and links continue over a possible return for his signature in the upcoming transfer windows.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein recently reported that sources believe he is “now coming to terms with the idea of leaving Real” – though there remains uncertainty thanks to his history of U-turns.