Liverpool make the trip to Newcastle for another big Premier League game on Wednesday, with victory seeing them at least maintain their nine-point lead.

Newcastle vs. Liverpool

Premier League (14) | St James’ Park

December 4, 2024 | 7.30pm (GMT)

The Reds secured their most important win of the season to date on Sunday, outplaying Man City and beating them 2-0 at Anfield.

Next up is the midweek clash with Newcastle at St James’ Park, as Arne Slot‘s side eye three more priceless points in the title race.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the game.

1. Who’s missing for Liverpool?

Liverpool are riding high at the top of the table, made all the more impressive by the number of injuries they have.

Alisson is still missing after a hamstring problem suffered at Crystal Palace in early October, but Slot expects to have him back before the end of 2024.

Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota are all out of the Newcastle game, highlighting the issues they are having to contend with.

Having Harvey Elliott back is a big boost, though, with Slot confirming that he is “getting fitter and fitter.”

Federico Chiesa could be in the matchday squad having rejoined full training after a series of issues.

2. Newcastle flattering to deceive under Howe

Newcastle‘s season has been hit-and-miss to date, with the Magpies sitting 11th in the Premier League table.

There have been good moments, not least the 1-0 win at home to Arsenal, but Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace saw them register an xG rate of just 0.02.

While Howe still feels relatively safe in his job as manager, a few more bad results could see the pressure on him increase.

Let’s hope that starts on Wednesday!

3. Potential Liverpool XI

Slot will have to be aware of the relentless nature of Liverpool’s fixtures, but he hasn’t been one to rotate too much this season.

The Reds’ starting lineup is likely to look similar to the one that faced City, with the impressive Joe Gomez continuing at centre-back.

Curtis Jones is a great option to bring back into the midfield, should Slot want to add fresh legs, while Darwin Nunez is pushing to start, too.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

4. Newcastle injuries & predicted lineup

Newcastle have injury problems of their own going into Wednesday’s match.

Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles have been long-term absentees with serious knee problems, while Emil Krafth is also missing.

Meanwhile, Alexander Isak has been a doubt for the game but has claimed that he will be fit, which would be a boost given Callum Wilson is not yet 100 percent.

If the Swede is out, Anthony Gordon could potentially lead the line, with Harvey Barnes coming in out wide.

Possible Newcastle XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Bruno, Tonali, Willock; Gordon, Joelinton, Isak

5. Century of appearances for in-form Gakpo?

Mohamed Salah is making the headlines in attack, and rightly so, but Cody Gakpo is in great form in his own right.

The Dutchman found the net in the wins over Real Madrid and Man City, and he now has six goals in his last seven Liverpool outings.

Gakpo may only have struck twice in the league this season, but he is an increasingly important player.

Slot may be hesitant to leave him out on Wednesday, in what would be his 100th Liverpool appearance.

6. What Slot said

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Slot discussed the latest on Alisson, saying he is biding his time with Liverpool’s No. 1:

“We’re just waiting for the moment that Alisson is completely fit, because Caoimh is doing too well to put Alisson in goal if he’s only at 50 percent. “That would not be good for Alisson and not be good for the team. He’s getting there. It might take a few more extra days, but he’s getting closer and closer. “Like I’ve always said, the end phase of rehab is always the period where you feel like ‘OK, is he really there or does he need a few extra days?’. “But he will be in goal before the end of December, if things continue like they are now.”

7. Liverpool’s record at St James’ Park

Liverpool have enjoyed plenty of good days away to Newcastle, not least last season when Nunez dramatically scored twice late on to secure a 2-1 win for a 10-man Reds side.

In fact, they have won five of their last six trips to St James’, with their most recent defeat there coming back in 2015, when Gini Wijnaldum scored against his future club in a 2-0 win.

It is now 15 matches unbeaten for Liverpool against Newcastle, home and away, outlining their dominance in the fixture.

The Magpies have only won two of their seven home league games this season, drawing three and losing the other two.

8. Goalless draw would be a shock

Those dramatic 4-3 home wins for Liverpool over Newcastle in the 1990s are forever memorable, and this is a fixture that has always seen goals in it.

In fact, there has only been one 0-0 draw in the last 76 league encounters between the Reds and the Magpies, dating back to February 1974.

That tally stretches to 81, in all competitions.

The only stalemate was at St James’ in December 2020, in a behind-closed-doors fixture that you likely can’t remember at all!

9. Andy Madley takes charge

Andy Madley will referee Wednesday’s match, taking charge of a Liverpool game for the first time this season.

The 41-year-old oversaw four Reds league matches in 2023/24, including the 2-0 defeat away to Everton back in April.

Madley’s assistants are Wade Smith and Craig Taylor, Anthony Backhouse is the fourth official and Stuart Attwell is on VAR.

10. Follow the match with TIA

Newcastle vs. Liverpool is part of Amazon Prime Video’s midweek coverage, with kickoff at 7.30pm (GMT).

This Is Anfield‘s matchday live blog will be underway from 6.45pm, with Henry Jackson in the chair this time around.

Come on you Reds!