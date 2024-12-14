The early stages of Liverpool vs. Fulham were filled with incident, with Andy Robertson involved on both ends of potential red card challenges before his dismissal.

Twenty minutes into Liverpool’s Premier League match against Fulham, Andy Robertson was sent off for bringing down Harry Wilson as the ex-Red was through on goal.

There was a lengthy VAR check to determine that this was the correct decision because, if Wilson had been offside, Robertson would have stayed on the pitch as he would no longer have been denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

The red card means Robertson will serve a one-match ban against Southampton in Wednesday’s League Cup quarter-final.

This offside jeopardy should have made no difference, however, when it came to Issa Diop’s earlier challenge on Robertson.

#LIVFUL – 16’ The referee issued a red card to Robertson for a foul on Wilson which denied a goal scoring opportunity. VAR checked to confirm the red card and that Wilson was in an onside position. pic.twitter.com/gfeZ7eT2DL — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) December 14, 2024

With less than two minutes on the clock, Diop caught Robertson with open studs to the knee.

The offside flag then went up and the referee gave Diop a yellow card. This arguably should have been red, though, given the reckless, dangerous nature of the tackle.

The Premier League Match Centre attempted to explain the decision, saying: “The referee issued a yellow card to Diop for a challenge on Robertson.

“VAR checked for a potential red card and confirmed the referee’s call of reckless challenge and yellow card.”

#LIVFUL – 1’ The referee issued a yellow card to Diop for a challenge on Robertson. VAR checked for a potential red card and confirmed the referee’s call of reckless challenge and yellow card. — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) December 14, 2024

This wasn’t exactly a satisfactory explanation given the nature of the incident tackle and potential damage to Robertson, who managed to continue after a couple of minutes on the floor.