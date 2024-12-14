Arne Slot has delivered a “positive” update on Kostas Tsimikas‘ return from injury, but news on Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley was less welcome.

Due to an ankle problem, Tsimikas has now been absent since Liverpool’s 3-2 win over Southampton on November 24.

He was, however, pictured outdoors this week, taking part in dynamic running drills with relative ease.

Slot has now given more of an insight into his recovery, explaining to reporters: “He has made the first positive step, but when players are back on the grass, still [for] playing time sometimes there is a little bit of time in between that.

“But I cannot say exactly how long because not every player reacts in the same way. Some players are earlier back with the same injury and some players need a little bit more time.”

With Tsimikas unable to fill in for regular left-back Andy Robertson, the 30-year-old Scotsman has had to start the Reds’ last six matches. Joe Gomez is also a potential option but Slot has so far been reluctant to take that route.

Slot reflected on the lack of rotation, saying: “Rhythm is always a bit of a challenge, compared to not overplaying them, especially in these positions.

“So, for example, the left full-back position is a position where you run much more than the centre-back position.

“That is something you have to take into account. I am really happy with how Robbo is coping with this at the moment but everybody is telling me and I know there are many, many, many games still to come in the upcoming month and January as well.

“So I am hoping that Kostas is back as soon as he can be because playing all these games in that position is, a risk is a bit much to say, but you could ask too much from him (Robertson).”

“Not a clue” on Ibrahima Konate & Conor Bradley

While Tsimikas has taken a “positive step” towards return from injury, Slot’s updates on Konate and Bradley were less clear.

Speaking about the pair, Slot said: “I have no clue [when they will be back], they are not on the pitch yet.

“Well, of course I have a clue, but it is not that there is a game in our heads that we want them back for, no.”

Bradley has been absent since he was forced off in the 87th minute against Real Madrid, after a stellar performance, due to a hamstring injury.

The Belfast Telegraph reported on November 30 that the Northern Ireland international will be out until 2025.

Meanwhile, Konate has been out since the start of December with a knee problem that put him on crutches.

Originally an absence of five or six weeks was mooted, but journalist David Lynch told Anfield Agenda: “There’s a real hope that he can be back before that.

“So hopefully back end of December we’ll see him, rather than into January, and what a boost that will be to get him straight back as well.”