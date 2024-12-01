Conor Bradley enjoyed one of his best nights in a Liverpool shirt against Real Madrid but now faces the prospect of being sidelined until the New Year.

Bradley clutched at his hamstring late in the win over Real Madrid before dropping to the ground and slowly making his way off the pitch, in the latest injury blow for Liverpool.

Initial news from the Times and the Mail reported an “absence of about a month” was what the club could expect, but that timeline has since been extended by another report.

The Belfast Telegraph have now stated that they understand Bradley’s hamstring injury will keep him on the sidelines until the New Year – which would make for an absence of at least nine games.

Liverpool face Premier League games against Man City, Newcastle, Everton, Fulham, Tottenham, Leicester and West Ham before the year ends, as well as a Champions League trip to Girona and the League Cup quarter-final at Southampton.

It is a bitter blow for Bradley and Liverpool as Trent Alexander-Arnold is only just returning from his hamstring injury, while Ibrahima Konate has also been ruled out indefinitely.

Arne Slot‘s ability to rotate in defence with senior options has been compromised, with Joe Gomez again needed to cover two positions as Jarell Quansah offers further centre-back support.

In what is the busiest time of the year, it is far from an ideal situation and Slot may need to be creative and turn to youth to solve his rotation woes at right-back – which could open the door for 20-year-old Isaac Mabaya.

In addition to Bradley and Konate, Liverpool are still currently without Alisson, Kostas Tsimikas, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa.