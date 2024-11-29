Liverpool’s victory over Real Madrid came at a cost as Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate hobbled off the pitch, with a mixed update on their condition made public.

The Reds’ 2-0 victory over the reigning European champions was soured by concerns over two defenders, and reports late on Thursday offered a timely update.

Bradley, who was forced off with a hamstring injury, is still undergoing scans to judge the full extent of the issue, but it is said that Liverpool “fear” he could be out for up to four weeks.

Both the Times and the Mail reported an “absence of about a month” is what the club could expect to be navigating once his full assessment is complete.

An absence of that length would take us to the Boxing Day clash against Leicester, which is the eighth game in the month of December.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold only just returning to the squad after his own hamstring injury, it is far from ideal for Arne Slot and Co., though it will afford Joe Gomez more opportunities.

The Reds face the likes of Man City, Newcastle, Everton, Girona, Fulham, Southampton and Tottenham in the coming weeks.

Latest on Konate

As for the latest on Konate, who took a strong late hit to his knee, the Mail‘s Lewis Steele noted that it is “believed the Frenchman is hopeful he has avoided any serious damage.”

He is, understandably, a doubt for Sunday’s match, but we all will hope to quickly receive news that it is only a minor and manageable issue for the Frenchman.

The Times‘ Paul Joyce, meanwhile, used the word “unease” over Konate’s knee, so there will be a lot of fingers crossed as we await final confirmation of his availability for Sunday and beyond.

As for some good injury news, Slot confirmed on Thursday afternoon that Alexander-Arnold is in contention to return to the starting lineup at Anfield.