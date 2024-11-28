Arne Slot has confirmed Trent Alexander-Arnold is fit to start against Man City on Sunday, which is a big boost following an injury concern to Conor Bradley.

Alexander-Arnold was back on the bench on Wednesday night after three games out for club and country due to a hamstring injury, but did not make it on against Real Madrid.

With Conor Bradley picking up a hamstring issue of his own in that 2-0 win, though, the need for Liverpool’s No. 66 to be available to start has been magnified.

And speaking in his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Slot confirmed that Alexander-Arnold will be firmly in contention.

He will almost certainly start at Anfield, then, though Joe Gomez is another candidate to step in at right-back in the expected absence of Bradley.

Slot was asked about the fitness of Bradley and Ibrahima Konate, with the pair both picking up injuries against Real Madrid, but given it is less than 24 hours after that game the head coach could offer little update.

“They’re still being assessed,” he told reporters.

“It’s so close after the game yesterday night and I just came off the training pitch.

“We have to wait and see where they are this weekend and after that.”

Liverpool could also be without Alisson (hamstring), Federico Chiesa (fitness), Kostas Tsimikas (ankle) and Diogo Jota (rib) on Sunday, but the return of Alexander-Arnold is undoubtedly a boost.

Slot is likely to make changes on Sunday afternoon, with Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai among those who could be brought in.