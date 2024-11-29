Ibrahima Konate has ruled himself out of featuring against Man City and beyond, posting an injury update on social media after hobbling off the pitch with a knee injury.

Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Real Madrid was the source of plenty of joy, but in the immediate aftermath all eyes inside Anfield were on Konate as he lay on the ground receiving treatment.

In the final passage of play, Endrick achieved what he set out to do after being introduced off the bench by injuring a Liverpool player.

He had seemingly targeted Konate throughout his short stint on the pitch and now the Frenchman faces a spell out to focus on recovery, as his post on Instagram on Friday afternoon confirmed.

“So frustrating to pick up this injury right at the end of a great game on Wednesday night,” Konate penned.

“Now we start the recovery process but one thing I promise is I will come back and be the best I can be once again.

“Thank you for the amazing support at Anfield. Inshallah we will keep going and I will support the team every step of the way.”

The tone and content of the message is certainly one that means he will not be featuring against Man City on Sunday or anytime soon after.

The Mail‘s Lewis Steele first reported that it is “believed the Frenchman is hopeful he has avoided any serious damage,” but later confirmed he faces a spell on the sidelines.

There are suggestions that Konate could face a month on the sidelines, which is also the case for Conor Bradley.

Joe Gomez is expected to lineup alongside Virgil van Dijk at Anfield on Sunday, but Jarell Quansah is also available to assume the role at centre-back in the coming weeks.

It is a huge blow for Liverpool to lose Konate and, although an exact timescale remains unknown, he will be expected to miss at least number of weeks during the busiest period of the season.