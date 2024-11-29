Alisson has been sidelined for eight weeks to miss nine Liverpool games due to his latest hamstring injury, and he’s now explained why he’s needed a long time to recover.

The Reds’ No. 1 has succumbed to a hamstring injury twice this season and already three times in 2024 – amounting to a combined 26-game absence so far.

Alisson‘s most recent injury has seen him sidelined since October 5, when he was forced off late in the win against Crystal Palace to consequently miss the last nine matches.

Arne Slot revealed in October that Liverpool have been “looking into” the Brazilian’s extensive injury record as it is quite “uncommon for goalkeepers.”

Now, the 32-year-old has explained why he has required a long spell on the sidelines when speaking in a recent interview to OneFootball.

“My recovery is going very well,” he said. “It’s been seven weeks since the day of the injury.

“It was a tendon injury in the hamstring, so whenever it involves a tendon it is something more delicate. Since I had an injury a few days before, a couple of weeks before, it requires even greater care and longer recovery time.

“So everything is going very well, as planned.”

One huge relief is that it was not an injury that required surgery, but you can understand why Liverpool have not forced his recovery.

Initial reports suggested Alisson would be out for up to six weeks, but that time has since come and gone, meaning Caoimhin Kelleher has held onto the starting role.

Alisson‘s deputy has performed admirably, not that it has surprised the Brazilian, who said: “It’s no surprise to me the level he’s playing at, it doesn’t surprise me because I follow him on a daily basis.

“I know what he’s capable of, but he’s shown a lot of maturity.

“Not only is he putting in good performances, but he is a goalkeeper who gives you confidence, he is a goalkeeper who gives confidence to the team and who also knows the way everyone likes the Liverpool goalkeeper to play.”

In news relating to his future, Alisson also reaffirmed his desire to “fulfil” his Liverpool contract, which runs until 2026 but has an option to extend for a further year.