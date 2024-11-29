Liverpool’s goalkeeping department is expected to change again next summer, but Alisson has reiterated his desire to see out his contract at Anfield.

With the Brazilian known to have interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, there has been a consistent line from some media outlets that Alisson could be lured away by a lucrative contract offer.

The No. 1 has previously insisted he wants to stay at Anfield until at least the end of his contract in 2026 and has done so again in a recent interview with the OneFootball portal.

The subject arose while speaking about his affinity to former club Internacional, with Alisson saying, via Vozes do Gigante: “I watch all of Inter’s games.

“There’s always that feeling of good memories and a desire to wear the Inter shirt again.

“I have a three-year contract with Liverpool. I don’t think the future is definitive for anyone, but in football, I hope to fulfil my contract here in England and, then, after that… I’m open (to returning).”

Alisson‘s contract at Liverpool runs until 2026 but it can be extended by a further year to 2027, by which point the Brazilian will be nearly 35.

There is a lot of time between now and then, with all parties to be consistently assessing the state of play as Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili was signed from Valencia in the summer.

Nevertheless, it is another timely boost for Liverpool as the goalkeeper’s future will continue to be subject to scrutiny so long as interest from Saudi Arabia remains.

A return to his native Brazil, though, is evidently on his mind. The 32-year-old joined Internacional’s academy at the age of 10 and played 101 senior games before leaving for Roma in 2016.

Alisson has missed the last nine games due to a hamstring injury and is unlikely to push Caoimhin Kelleher out of the starting lineup against Man City on Sunday.