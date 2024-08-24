Alisson has given Liverpool a huge boost amid concerns over the Brazilian’s future, insisting he wants to stay until at least the end of his contract in 2026.

With interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia and plans to sign Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia, there have been fears Alisson could soon leave.

But despite acknowledging the Reds’ interest in Mamardashvili and the financial appeal of heading to the Middle East, he intends to “honour his contract” – which can be extended by a further year to 2027.

“I want to honour my contract and finish my contract here or make a new one. I am really happy here. My family is happy,” he told journalists including the Times‘ Paul Joyce.

“I never got to the point [in discussions with the Saudi Pro League] where I was talking about wages and things like this.

“It was just interest, but when you hear about the [wages] the other players are getting you are a little bit attracted. That is normal.

“At the end of the day, you play football for love, it is the thing you like to do, but it is our profession and we want to use the years that we have to make the most of it.

“I think I am open to that personally but not now. Now is not the time.”

Alisson did admit that “if it is in the interest of the club to negotiate [to sell] me, then it will be a different conversation” but stressed that he was “really excited” about “starting fresh with new energy” under Arne Slot.

Slot clearly has a firm plan for his current No. 1, but the likelihood of Mamardashvili joining – with a move to Anfield agreed this summer before staying on loan at Valencia – will prompt questions.

“The club needs to prepare for the future. We are not going to last forever here, I am getting old!” Alisson said.

• READ: Mamardashvili may be the future – but Liverpool already have the world’s best

“No, for a goalkeeper I am still young, I have a lot of energy and I still have much to give for this club and I want to give to the club as much as I can.

“They will do it for different positions as well. We have so many important players with the contract expiring and the club needs to organise themselves for the future.

“I think it was a good idea.

“I knew about [the interest in Mamardashvili] before it came out on social media and that is a good message for me because the club cares about what I think.”

“They are doing the right thing but, on my side, as long as I have my contract here and as long as I am happy here, the club is happy with me, my family is happy here, [so] I will stay.”

Alisson signed his current contract back in 2021, with a five-year deal including an option for the club to trigger a 12-month extension to 2027, when he would be nearly 35.

He received a wage increase last summer due to a clause in that contract, with the Brazil international now the third-highest paid player at Liverpool.