Ryan Gravenberch has given Liverpool fans an idea of the “game plan” against Tottenham, admitting the Reds targeted one specific player.

Arne Slot‘s side produced a masterclass on Sunday afternoon, thumping Spurs 6-3 at their own stadium to move four points clear at the top of the Premier League.

While the three goals conceded were slightly frustrating, it was a game that Liverpool completely dominated, on a day that saw their title odds shorten after Chelsea dropped points at Everton.

Arne Slot nailed his team selection and tactics at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and speaking to LFCTV, Gravenberch admitted they targeted Radu Dragusin at right centre-back.

“Yeah, we had a really good game plan, we wanted to keep them on the right side and press the right centre-back,” Gravenberch said.

“Sometimes it went well and sometimes they did it good, but by the end, I think we did really well.”

Gravenberch, who was once again outstanding, also explained other key factors behind Liverpool’s victory, including a fast start being important.

“Energy in the attacking part, I think. At the end we scored six goals and that was the key part,” he added.

“We know Tottenham give everything here from the start, so we wanted to give more than them.

“I think we did that in the beginning and we scored really nice goals.”

It’s fascinating to hear Gravenberch be so honest about Liverpool’s approach, considering how many players and managers are coy about tactics in the modern game.

The fact that Liverpool targeted Dragusin is interesting, considering 18-year-old Archie Gray was at left centre-back, in a role he rarely plays.

As Gravenberch alludes to, though, it was an approach that paid off handsomely and Spurs’ defence simply couldn’t live with the Reds’ attack all afternoon.

While the likes of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Dominik Szoboszlai made the headlines in north London, the Dutchman was once again integral to Liverpool getting all three points.

He completed 91 per cent of his passes and made seven defensive actions, per FotMob, and he continues to stand out as one of Europe’s best midfielders this season.