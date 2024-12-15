There were certainly a lot to process after Liverpool’s 2-2 dramatic draw with Fulham on Saturday, with fans forgiven for missing plenty on and off the pitch.

After two convincing red card shouts for fouls from Fulham players and an early dismissal for Andy Robertson, it was a chaotic afternoon at Anfield.

Though they only emerged with a point from game which, before kickoff, they had been expected to win, Arne Slot and his players will likely have come away with it buoyed by the result.

The highlights packages could only catch so much between Andreas Pereira’s opener and Diogo Jota‘s late equaliser – so here are five things you may have missed.

You’ve got to love Chiesa’s enthusiasm

One of many positives on a rollercoaster afternoon, Federico Chiesa made his return to the matchday squad for the first time since September after a lengthy series of injuries.

The Italian was not called upon – no doubt due to the tense nature of the tie – but he savoured his watching brief from the bench.

Fede was a live wire all match. Even though he didn’t get on the pitch today, I can safely say he’s improved his fitness levels! #LFC pic.twitter.com/t6nuOZAg2G — Asim (@asim_lfc) December 14, 2024

Even after three months out, he still hasn’t lost that enthusiasm!

Slot was furious at the time-wasting

? | Arne Slot counting how long Leno had the ball in his hands for was something! ??? pic.twitter.com/znIJXVE94z — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) December 14, 2024

One of the many subplots to Saturday’s draw was a booking for Slot which will ban him from the touchline for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Southampton.

In the grand scheme of things, it may have been an ideal fixture for the head coach to watch from the stands, with a number of changes likely as he preserves key names.

Slot was clearly frustrated with the relatively inexperienced referee Tony Harrington throughout – and even helped him count how many seconds Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno spent time-wasting at one point.

We should have played 10 vs. 9

Fulham boss Marco Silva was outraged when, in his post-match interview with Sky Sports, it was put to him that both Pereira and defender Issa Diop could have been shown red cards.

Two studs-up challenges – Diop on Robertson and then Pereira on Ryan Gravenberch – were waved away by VAR with Harrington only booking both players.

But quite how Fulham got away with both is baffling.

Should we have had a penalty?

Not only should Fulham have gone down to at least 10 men, but some fans felt Liverpool should have been awarded a penalty too.

Penalty for gomez here pic.twitter.com/xAA3M9Wxuc — Hayder (@evdj59) December 14, 2024

With Cody Gakpo firing a shot on goal in the second half, Fulham right-back Kenny Tete attempted a block and, in doing so, took out the onrushing Joe Gomez.

It was ultimately given as a foul for Fulham, with Gomez adjudged to have taken out Tete, though fans were quick to point out that it would likely have gone the other way anywhere else on the pitch.

If Lucho passes to Mo here, we surely win it

Didn’t even see this angle before ? pic.twitter.com/wpn3lQE4J3 — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) December 14, 2024

It is easy to criticise watching on from the stands, at home or at the pub, and particularly with the benefit of hindsight, but Luis Diaz missed a clear opening for Mo Salah at 2-2.

As the ball broke to Diaz on the edge of the box in the third minute of stoppage time, the Colombian had a pass on for the wide-open Salah.

Instead, he looked to dribble into space for a shot of his own, twice cutting onto his favoured left foot before firing a weak effort that was easily blocked.

While Salah still would have had to finish the chance, in all likelihood, if Diaz had found him, he would have scored and Liverpool would have won 3-2.

Fine margins indeed!