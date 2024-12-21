Liverpool face a vital trip to Tottenham on Sunday afternoon, in a game that feels significant in the Premier League title race.

Tottenham vs. Liverpool

Premier League (16) | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

December 22, 2024 | 4.30pm (GMT)

The Reds head to Tottenham this weekend, looking to avenge last season’s 2-1 defeat there, when their nine men couldn’t hold on for a draw.

After two draws in a row in the league, Arne Slot will be well aware of how important getting back to winning ways is on Sunday.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of a huge match.

1. Liverpool could be second come Sunday

It doesn’t feel long ago that Liverpool felt in control of the Premier League title race, but things have changed.

Back-to-back league draws, coupled with the trip to Everton being postponed, have seen Chelsea close the gap to just two points having played one game more.

That means if the Londoners win at Everton on Saturday evening, Liverpool will have the added pressure of being second in the table when kickoff arrives.

As was the case when they played Arsenal last weekend – and got a draw! – it’s a case of ‘come on, Everton‘ for some!

2. Injury problems easing for Liverpool

Slot is still without Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate, although the pair are edging towards their return to the fold.

Other than that, Liverpool have a clean bill of health.

Kostas Tsimikas made his comeback against Southampton in the Carabao Cup in midweek, having recovered from an ankle problem, and Federico Chiesa also got important minutes.

It almost doesn’t feel right having so few injuries!

3. Spurs among Premier League’s most unpredictable sides

Watching Spurs is never dull, but supporting them must be infuriating.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are capable of losing at home to Ipswich and then winning 4-0 at Man City, and they were 5-0 up at half-time away to Southampton last weekend.

Postecoglou is under pressure, but his team beat Man United 4-3 in the cup on Thursday, again showing what an entertaining and unpredictable outfit they are.

If Liverpool start well on Sunday, they can put Spurs to the sword, but equally, the hosts have it in them to cause the Reds huge problems with their high-octane style.

4. Possible Liverpool XI

Slot rang the changes away to Saints on Wednesday, meaning key men will be raring to go on Sunday.

The likes of Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Mohamed Salah are all expected to return to the starting lineup.

Andy Robertson is back from suspension after serving a one-game ban, so he is likely to return at left-back despite some iffy form.

Slot has to choose two from four out of Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota in attack, with the latter pair arguably the most likely to be on the substitutes’ bench.

That said, Nunez will be buoyed by his goal in midweek, and the fresher Jota becomes, the harder it will be for Slot to leave him out.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.

5. How will Tottenham line up?

Tottenham have eight players out amid a host of injury problems.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is missing, as are key centre-back duo Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.

Ben Davies, Wilson Odobert, Mikey Moore and Richarlison are also absent, while Rodrigo Bentancur is still serving a seven-game ban for a racist remark about teammate Son Heung-min.

Destiny Udogie (thigh) and Timo Werner (illness) are available, though.

Possible Spurs XI: Forster; Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Solanke.

6. Arne Slot’s words on injuries

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Slot admitted it’s hard to know exactly when Bradley and Konate will be back:

“These are the two who are still in red so they don’t train with us at the moment. “They are on their way back, but they don’t train with the team yet. “That is quite difficult. I thought Jota would have been back a bit earlier already, but sometimes the end stage of rehab takes a bit longer.”

7. Liverpool’s record at Spurs’ new home

Liverpool have experienced mixed fortunes at the impressive Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since it opened in 2019.

The first meeting there was in the title-winning 2019/20 season, with a Roberto Firmino strike earning the Reds a 1-0 win.

A 3-1 victory behind closed doors was then secured the following campaign, before an Alisson mistake gifted Son an equaliser in a 2-2 draw in 2021/22.

A Mohamed Salah double inspired Liverpool to a 2-1 triumph in November 2022, but last season, Jurgen Klopp‘s side suffered late heartbreak.

Joel Matip‘s last-gasp own goal robbed the Reds of a hard-fought 1-1 draw, just when it looked like they would pick up a memorable point.

8. Did You Know?

Slot has won 20 of his 24 games as Liverpool head coach, in all competitions.

It is the joint-fastest any manager has reached 20 victories in charge of English top-flight clubs, alongside William Sudell with Preston way back in 1888/89!

Should Liverpool avoid defeat on Sunday, it will only be the third time in their history that they have reached Christmas Day without being beaten away from home.

What an incredible job Slot is doing.

9. Sam Barrott takes charge

Sam Barrott will referee Sunday’s game, in his second Liverpool outing of the season.

His first was the 3-2 victory away to Southampton in the Premier League last month, when he awarded the Reds a match-winning late penalty.

Lee Betts and Wade Smith are Barrott’s assistants, Michael Oliver is the fourth official and Paul Tierney – yikes! – is on VAR.

10. Follow the match with TIA

Tottenham vs. Liverpool is live on Sky Sports Main Event, with kickoff at 4.30pm (GMT).

As always, This Is Anfield will be guiding you through the action with minute-by-minute updates, with Harry McMullen keeping you entertained from 3.45pm.

Come on you Reds!