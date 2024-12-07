Trent Alexander-Arnold has heaped praise on the “mind-blowing” tactics that Arne Slot has brought with him to Liverpool, even if his arrival has seen him “play a little bit less.”

There are a lot of question marks about Alexander-Arnold’s future as a contract remains unsigned beyond this season, but there is no doubt he is enjoying working under Slot.

The right-back has been challenged in a new way for the first time as a senior player at Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp having presided over his entire club career until this season.

Liverpool are noticeably similar in some facets of the game compared to Klopp, but Alexander-Arnold jokingly noted a noticeable difference when sat alongside Andy Robertson during an interview with TNT Sports.

He joked: “I think probably one of the biggest things that’s changed for us (him and Robertson) is that we probably play a little bit less now, don’t we? He’s conserving a lot of our energy.”

Aside from the reduced playing time, which has seen Alexander-Arnold subbed off nine times, Alexander-Arnold hailed the “mind-blowing” tactics Slot has brought to the club.

“The style with which he coaches, and the style in which we play and the identity we have got as a team is something that is there to see,” Alexander-Arnold explained.

“The lads have bought into it from day one. The tactics are mind-blowing as well, if I’m honest.

“We’re all enjoying it, he’s getting the best out of players, that’s all you want as a player,” he added. “We’re all willing to learn to improve.

“That’s what you want, he’s someone who will coach that into us. Like you’ve seen, the lads have bought into it from day one.

“That’s what you need as a new manager, when you’ve got willing lads to learn and receive feedback, then you’re halfway there. I don’t think anyone would have said we’d be as good as we are.

“Looking back to the first few days of meeting him, it’s not that much of a surprise to me now – because of how in-depth and in detail he is.

“And the level of detail he goes into, it really doesn’t surprise me that we look so good as a team, because he’s drilled that into us.”

They are uplifting words in the context of his future at Anfield, but it remains to be seen if he and the club will reach an agreement beyond 2024/25.