Jurgen Klopp had an incredible effect on thousands of Liverpool supporters in his time at the club, perhaps none more so than Daire Gorman.

You may remember Daire from a video that went viral of him tearing up over You’ll Never Walk Alone, which subsequently led to him meeting the players and manager.

Daire, now 13 years old, is one of only seven people in the world with Crommelin Syndrome, a rare condition that affects the growth of his upper limbs and bones.

Despite the pain and trouble this has caused, Daire gets on with a smile across his face and Liverpool are a big part of his life.

After his emotional meeting with Klopp, Irish television channel RTE followed Daire and will now be showing a documentary called What Daire Did Next.

Broadcast by RTE One on December 29, it will also be available on demand and showcases the youngster’s humour, resilience, love for his family and unwavering passion for the Reds.

The original video of Daire meeting Klopp, produced by LFC TV, was released on Christmas Day of 2023 and has been watched over 120 million times across various platforms.

The German even referenced Daire in his speech when leaving Liverpool, demonstrating the mark their meeting had made upon him.

This new documentary is part of the RTE Kids My Story series which gives children with unique stories the opportunity to front their own documentary film and bring that story to a wider audience.

From saying goodbye to primary school to competing in an international powerchair football tournament in Paris, receiving a state-of-the-art robotic arm, undergoing challenging surgery, and becoming a teenager, Daire’s resilience and determination shine through.

Amid these life-changing experiences, Daire also faced the emotional news that his lifelong hero, Klopp, was to step down at the end of the season.

Filmed over six months, What Daire Did Next offers a look into Daire’s home, school, and hospital life. The documentary captures Daire’s incredible spirit and explores his challenging medical journey.