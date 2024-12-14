Andy Robertson was shown a straight red card early in the meeting against Fulham, meaning he will miss Liverpool’s next game to leave Arne Slot without another defensive option.

Robertson was involved in all the early flashpoints at Anfield on Saturday, which culminated in his red card for denying ex-Red Harry Wilson a clear goalscoring opportunity.

The left-back was the last man and took out Wilson, with referee Tony Harrington quickly reaching into his pocket to brandish a red card – consequently serving Robertson a one-game ban.

The official Premier League Match Centre, explained the decision on X, stating:

“The referee issued a red card to Robertson for a foul on Wilson which denied a goal scoring opportunity. VAR checked to confirm the red card and that Wilson was in an onside position.”

We know it is only a one-match ban as it is the predetermined punishment for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity, unlike an incident where violent conduct is involved.

Robertson can serve his ban in the League Cup next week, when Liverpool meet Southampton in the quarter-final.

Unlike a suspension for culmination of yellow cards, as we have seen with Alexis Mac Allister, red cards in the Premier League spill over to all domestic competitions.

It perhaps is a saving grace for Liverpool as it means Robertson can return for the trip to Tottenham next weekend, with Slot then only needing to find a solution on Wednesday.

Young left-back James Norris could come into consideration after being involved in the matchday squad at Girona, with Kostas Tsimikas unlikely to be ready to return despite making a “positive step” in his recovery.