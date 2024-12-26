Liverpool’s performance in their 6-3 win over Tottenham was exceptional, with Arne Slot even finding positives in the areas where Liverpool were below par.

Supporters came away from Sunday’s win beaming at the great footballing display they had just seen.

While players and manager also felt similarly, smiling as they thanked the away end, there was a definite feeling that Liverpool could have been even better.

Conceding three goals, albeit at home of the Premier League‘s top-scoring team, isn’t ideal for a side wanting to win the title.

Of course, these three goals ended up being inconsequential, but Slot and his players have high standards.

The coach managed to see the positives in still having things to work on, saying: “Hopefully that’s the good thing about these 15 minutes that we showed (when Spurs scored twice in the second half).

“That we understand we cannot underestimate one minute in the Premier League, because then we’re not as good as we might think we are if we are on top of our game.”

In essence, Slot was trying to say that these goals acted as a reminder that Liverpool shouldn’t switch off, even after a healthy lead has been established.

Moments earlier, the Dutchman had spoken about the danger of switching off against good opposition, something Liverpool should be wary of against Leicester with Jamie Vardy lurking.

He said: “Yes, maybe it is human that if you are 5-1 up you think, ‘OK’, and I think in general it is also enough because not many teams after being 5-1 down just keep on going.

“But we know Tottenham. They always keep on going and also have the quality to create because they are such an attacking threat. Every game they played, they create so, so, so many chances.

“So, you have to be on top of your game every second of the game and if you are not 100 percent, then it immediately hurts you – not in every game but definitely against a well-managed side like Tottenham.”

While Liverpool had every right to be happy with their victory on Sunday, you can be sure that the defensive perfectionists in the team, like Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, will be doing all they can to ensure they keep a clean sheet against Leicester.