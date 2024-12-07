Despite Everton vs. Liverpool being postponed due to Storm Darragh, Liverpool fans are managing to take positives from the unusual situation.

After officials from Everton and Liverpool, as well as representatives from Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Council, attended a Safety Advisory Group meeting as well as representatives from Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Council, the decision was taken to postpone the match.

This is due to the risk to safety in the local area and the amber severe wind warning that remains in place until Sunday morning.

High winds and potential danger to the public are, of course, the main priority during extreme weather. However, Liverpool could gain some unexpected benefits from the game being called off.

Postponement allows players much needed rest but you never know who’ll be injured by the rescheduled date, which will invariably come at a terrible time. Also ups the pressure if Arsenal close the gap to 4pts. A shame but safety absolutely has to come first. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) December 7, 2024

With the Anfield derby already on a Wednesday night in April we’re going to have the rarity of two midweek Merseyside derbies in the same season, possibly very close together #EVELIV #PremierLeague — Chris Mac (@chrismackop) December 7, 2024

I’m gutted it’s off, but we’ll have a number of players back from injury and McAllister will be back from his one match ban. — Macca 1??9?? (@N_Macca74) December 7, 2024

• READ HERE: Possible dates for Everton vs. Liverpool fixture after postponement

“Frankly, postponing this match makes sense. Playing in a storm against a team in a poor position and, what’s more, a derby is no easy task. Besides Liverpool are fairly depleted due to injuries, not to mention the current marathon. “Despite everything, we’ll stay in the top whatever the result of the others. In the meantime, our injured players will return back and the team will have three more days to recover” – Nullanegyvennyolc Max on Facebook

The game being postponed probably does us a favour there. Horrible game to go into after a disappointing draw to Newcastle. Also gives us an opportunity to get a few players back fit (and not suspended) in time for the rescheduled fixture. Also an extra few days rest?? — Abigail Rudkin (@rudkin_abigail) December 7, 2024

The pros of a postponement outweigh the cons for me. Liverpool look tired and these conditions would be really grim to play in against a long-ball team. But it does allow rivals to gain ground and put pressure on. Man City and Arsenal will both win. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) December 7, 2024

“Not a bad thing to be honest. Can get an extended rest in and rotate in the Champions League this week. Felt like Newcastle was intense after an intense week. “Also allows some bodies to get ready like Jota and Alisson” – Ed209 in the This is Anfield comments

Don’t think this is the worst thing in the world for Liverpool given how difficult the game would’ve been in these conditions, Mac Allister’s suspension, injuries, and the slight legginess seen at Newcastle. Interested to see when the rescheduled game lands, though. — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) December 7, 2024

Thanks to the Red Cartel leader(God) we can now have Konate, Alisson, Bradley, Jota, Mac Allister back. And maybe, just maybe, sing we won the league at Goodison Park ?

You never know etc ? — Taggy’s (@taggysbar) December 7, 2024

“No bad thing for Mac Allister to miss Fulham at home rather than this game with his ban. Extra time to get Konate fit and Jota. Alisson & Chiesa can build more fitness up” – Speelautomaat in the This is Anfield comments

Think the postponement suits Liverpool more than Everton. Had a sneaky feeling Everton were going to get something, using the weather to their advantage to bombard Caoimhin Kelleher with crosses. By the rearrangement Liverpool will have Alisson, Alexis Mac Allister, etc back. — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) December 7, 2024

The final Goodison derby will now almost certainly be played on a midweek evening. Will make a massive difference in terms of the atmosphere in the stadium. May also be a bit less windy — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) December 7, 2024

“It’s a good decision for overall safety of players, fans and staff. The squad can also buy time to have some more rest” – Alex Y Leaf on Facebook

Mac Allister will serve his one-game suspension vs. Fulham and miss Girona in the UCL. Postponement might benefit Liverpool: tough conditions, injuries, suspension, and fatigue after Newcastle. Extra recovery time is a blessing rescheduled date will be interesting! #LFC — Nazira Yusuf (@Nazira_Yusuf22) December 7, 2024

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.