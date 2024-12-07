➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
liverbird_gift

LFC CHRISTMAS GIFTS

UP THE REDS!
SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Why Everton vs. Liverpool postponement could be ‘blessing in disguise’ for Reds

Despite Everton vs. Liverpool being postponed due to Storm Darragh, Liverpool fans are managing to take positives from the unusual situation.

After officials from Everton and Liverpool, as well as representatives from Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Council, attended a Safety Advisory Group meeting as well as representatives from Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Council, the decision was taken to postpone the match.

This is due to the risk to safety in the local area and the amber severe wind warning that remains in place until Sunday morning.

High winds and potential danger to the public are, of course, the main priority during extreme weather. However, Liverpool could gain some unexpected benefits from the game being called off.

READ HERE: Possible dates for Everton vs. Liverpool fixture after postponement

“Frankly, postponing this match makes sense. Playing in a storm against a team in a poor position and, what’s more, a derby is no easy task. Besides Liverpool are fairly depleted due to injuries, not to mention the current marathon.

“Despite everything, we’ll stay in the top whatever the result of the others. In the meantime, our injured players will return back and the team will have three more days to recover” – Nullanegyvennyolc Max on Facebook

“Not a bad thing to be honest. Can get an extended rest in and rotate in the Champions League this week. Felt like Newcastle was intense after an intense week.

“Also allows some bodies to get ready like Jota and Alisson” – Ed209 in the This is Anfield comments

“No bad thing for Mac Allister to miss Fulham at home rather than this game with his ban. Extra time to get Konate fit and Jota. Alisson & Chiesa can build more fitness up” – Speelautomaat in the This is Anfield comments

“It’s a good decision for overall safety of players, fans and staff. The squad can also buy time to have some more rest” – Alex Y Leaf on Facebook

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024