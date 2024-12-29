Mohamed Salah is within touching distance of Thierry Henry’s Premier League goal tally ahead of Liverpool’s trip to West Ham.

The Reds take on the Hammers at the London Stadium on Sunday evening, in another vital game for Arne Slot‘s side.

Victory would be another huge step in the right direction in the title race, finishing 2024 in style in the process.

Salah (173) is now just two goals away from joining Henry (175) in joint-seventh place on the all-time Premier League goalscorers chart.

He also requires one goal to register 20 for Liverpool in all competitions for the eighth season in a row.

No other Liverpool player has ever done so in more successive campaigns – only Ian Rush (9) has reached the landmark more often in total.

Interestingly, only one of Salah’s 19 goals in league and cup this season has been scored before half-time.

Expect goals this weekend

There have only been three goalless draws at West Ham in 66 league meetings against Liverpool, with the last coming in November 1995.

The Hammers have scored in 21 of the last 25 home league encounters with the Reds – that said, they have conceded 20 goals in the last eight league visits by them.

West Ham need two goals to register 150 against Liverpool in all competitions, and are three short of recording 100 against them at home.

Liverpool love playing West Ham

Liverpool have beaten West Ham 35 times in the Premier League – against no team have they won more, along with Newcastle (also 35).

The Reds have drawn 11 and lost 10 against the Hammers in the competition.

At West Ham, Liverpool have won 14 and lost nine of 28 Premier League encounters, with five draws.

Meanwhile, of the 159 goals scored in Premier League meetings, the Reds have scored 107 of them, further highlighting their dominance in the fixture.

Liverpool have lost just 10 of the last 71 league encounters with the east Londoners.

Reds’ superb away record to continue?

Liverpool have taken 20 points from a possible 24 away from home in the league this season, with six wins and two draws.

The Reds are undefeated in the last 15 away games in all competitions (11 wins, four draws) since losing the Merseyside derby at Everton back in April.

Liverpool have also gone 22 games unbeaten within a single season in all competitions for the first time since May 1989.

Bowen could match 94-year record

If Jarrod Bowen scores on Sunday, he will become the first West Ham player to score in three successive league meetings against Liverpool since Vic Watson in 1930.

The winger also scored the 100th league goal of his career in the 1-0 win at Southampton on Boxing Day, while last week against Brighton, he made his 300th career league appearance.

Bowen is an ever-present in the Premier League this season, too.

This season’s scorers

West Ham: Bowen 6, Soucek 4, Kudus 3, Paqueta 3, Wan-Bissaka 2, Antonio 1, Emerson 1, Fullkrug 1, Ings 1, Summerville 1, own goals 2.

Liverpool: Salah 19, Diaz 11, Gakpo 10, Jota 5, Nunez 4, Jones 3, Mac Allister 3, Szoboszlai 3, Konate 2, van Dijk 2, Elliott 1.

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).