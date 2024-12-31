Liverpool still have four players at risk of a one-game suspension in the Premier League when Man United visit on Sunday, here’s why.

The majority of Premier League clubs have now officially reached the halfway stage of the season after playing their 19th game over the festive period.

As Liverpool’s match against Everton was postponed in early December, it means their halfway point was pushed back one game to the visit of Ruben Amorim’s side.

With Premier League rules stipulating players who receive a total of five yellow cards up to and including the first 19 games will be given a one-match suspension, we still have Reds at risk.

Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Ibrahima Konate are all on four yellow cards heading into the weekend, though the latter’s involvement is questionable.

It ensures that should they be cautioned by referee Michael Oliver at Anfield, they will miss the subsequent league trip to Nottingham Forest on January 14.

Yellow card suspensions do not carry over to domestic cup competitions, unlike red cards as we saw when Andy Robertson missed the League Cup match at Southampton.

Should they all escape a yellow card, though, the threshold is then reset and a ban is avoided.

It will then be that if a player is booked 10 times across their first 32 Premier League matches, they will be suspended for two games.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have both served bans after reaching five yellow cards, with the latter now available against United after being forced to sit out against West Ham.

Man United, meanwhile, will welcome back Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte after serving their one-match suspensions.

The officials for Sunday include Oliver, who will be assisted by Stuart Burt and Lee Betts, Chris Kavanagh as lead VAR, and Craig Pawson as fourth official.