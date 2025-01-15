Arne Slot has admitted his frustration at Liverpool’s current trend of deserving “more than we got,” following the 1-1 draw away to Nottingham Forest.

Further points were dropped in the Premier League title race on Tuesday, as the Reds came from behind to draw at their in-form opponents.

After a poor opening 45 minutes, Liverpool did enough to win the game, finishing with an xG of 2.28 compared to their opponents’ 0.44.

Speaking after the game, Slot claimed that his side deserved to pick up all three points, as has been the case in other recent matches.

“Since the new year, in two out of three games, most agree with me where I say we deserve more than we got,” Slot said.

“The only one the pundits didn’t agree with was the United game, but when you look at the chances we created, we deserved more than a 2-2 in that one.

“Too many times now, we deserved more than we got and this is something we have to adjust as soon as we can.

“Our fans, our players and me, we want to win the league, but we want the fans to come and see us and like what they see.

“We played some outstanding football in the second half.”

Is this a genuine blip for Liverpool?

There is understandable worry about Liverpool only winning three of their last seven league games, as they fail to pull away from the chasing pack.

The Reds may not be firing on all cylinders, but as was the case at Forest, they are still deserving to win the majority of their games.

An inspired performance by Matz Sels prevented Liverpool from clinching a late victory, and on another day, a precious three points would have been picked up.

Slot’s side do feel too easy to score against compared to earlier in the season, though, and they need to regain the control they had in the autumn and stop these slow starts.

Victory for Arsenal at home to Tottenham on Wednesday will put them just four points behind Liverpool with a game extra played, and the Reds have tricky away games against Brentford, Bournemouth and Everton coming up.

There is no need to panic – past relentless title races with Man City make any draw feel disastrous – but it’s now a case of Liverpool overcoming this mini-slump and kicking on.