Illness played its role in forcing Arne Slot‘s hand over the last two fixtures, but he has offered a positive update on Dominik Szoboszlai and Jarell Quansah ahead of Saturday.

Liverpool have been unable to use Szoboszlai over the last two fixtures, which has seen Slot field the same midfield trio against Man United and Tottenham.

The Hungarian has been absent with illness, which also forced Quansah off the pitch early into the League Cup defeat at Spurs in midweek, but there was good news to share on Friday.

Offering an update ahead of Saturday’s early FA Cup kickoff against Accrington Stanley, Slot said: “Dom trained with the U21s yesterday.

“Jarell like I said was a bit ill last week, as a result of that I had to take him off but I’m expecting him to be available tomorrow [Saturday].”

Ideally, Szoboszlai would have trained with the first team on Thursday but their session was cancelled after their journey home from north London was disrupted due to icy fog.

Liverpool flew home after Wednesday’s match but were forced to divert to Birmingham Airport and only returned to Merseyside in the early hours of the morning, meaning Friday will be their only preparation session.

Slot is expected to rotate his side for the visit of the League Two side and on his plan to do so, he told reporters: “Every game is an opportunity for them to have a chance to play, and this one as well.

“We know we can use these players in every single game and also the one we have on Saturday.”

The likes of Caoimhin Kelleher, Quansah, Harvey Elliott, Wataru Endo and Federico Chiesa are expected to be involved, while chances could also come the way of James McConnell and Jayden Danns.

And we will not be surprised if Szoboszlai starts in midfield as he needs to rediscover his rhythm having not started a game since the Premier League trip to Tottenham prior to Christmas.