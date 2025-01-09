Liverpool cancel training after chaotic journey back from Tottenham

Liverpool’s post-match session at the AXA Training Centre was cancelled on Thursday, after the first team’s journey back from Tottenham was disrupted.

Typically on the day after a game, Arne Slot‘s starters would take part in a recovery session at the AXA Training Centre separate from those not – or less – involved.

But with the Reds’ journey back from London forced into a mid-flight reroute, the decision was made to cancel their workout with players instead staying at home.

The Athletic’s James Pearce was among those to report that due to adverse weather conditions with an icy fog clouding their flight path, Liverpool’s plane was forced to divert to Birmingham Airport.

Club officials were required to organise transport back from Birmingham, with the flight having been scheduled to land at John Lennon Airport.

It meant players did not arrive home until the early hours of Thursday morning, prompting the decision to forgo any sessions at the AXA Training Centre.

While Slot will not have called upon those players in any active preparations for Saturday’s FA Cup clash with Accrington Stanley, it certainly serves as a frustrating development.

The head coach is therefore expected to only hold one session on Friday ahead of the third-round tie at Anfield, which kicks off at 12.15pm on Saturday.

Slot is likely to make a host of changes for a clash with struggling League Two opposition, which means that few if any of Wednesday’s starters will be involved from the off.

• READ: Conor Bradley hints at plan for more starts – “Ready to go again”

However there is a chance the likes of Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah keep their places, the latter depending on his recovery from illness.

A delayed return to Merseyside will have been far from ideal for Quansah in particular, with the centre-back’s discomfort forcing him off midway through the first half at Tottenham.

The likes of Harvey Elliott, Wataru Endo, Federico Chiesa and Caoimhin Kelleher should all be in starting contention for the weekend, while youngsters Amara Nallo, James McConnell and Jayden Danns could be called upon too.