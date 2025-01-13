Arne Slot has offered a brief but telling update on Joe Gomez‘s return from a hamstring injury, though he did have good news elsewhere for Liverpool’s trip to Nottingham Forest.

Gomez has missed the last three games due to a hamstring injury sustained early in the 5-0 win at West Ham last month, leaving Slot with three fit senior centre-backs.

It has been readily noted that Gomez would be absent for a number of weeks and, ahead of the trip to Forest on Tuesday, the Reds boss has now said it will still be some time before we see him again.

“Quite far [away from returning], he’s definitely not training with the team yet,” Slot said of his No. 2 in his press conference on Monday.

It is a blow for Gomez, who had finally got his chance to be a reliable option under Slot in the absence of Ibrahima Konate – who is expected to be available on Tuesday night.

Speaking generally on team news, Slot said: “Darwin is suspended (vs. Forest). Those are the two we will miss tomorrow.”

Nunez is suspended after being shown his fifth yellow card of the league season with a careless foul against Man United.

Having only two absentees at this juncture of the season is significant, especially with a game every midweek and weekend for, at least, the next four weeks.

“Two weeks ago or in two weeks things can be totally different. But it’s definitely helpful for every manager everywhere around the world to have all your players available,” Slot explained.

“That is what we almost have at the moment and that is a very positive thing at the moment because we play so many games.”

Slot rested seven first-team players entirely for Saturday’s FA Cup win and a further three remained unused on the bench at Anfield, ensuring there will be fresh legs aplenty at the City Ground.

The expectation is that his only dilemma is whether Dominik Szoboszlai retains his place in the starting lineup over Curtis Jones, which will be expected after his recent absences.