Liverpool are no longer expected to sign last summer’s No. 1 midfield target Martin Zubimendi, with a deal to join Arsenal now “virtually completed.”

Zubimendi’s U-turn on a decision to join Liverpool ahead of the current campaign led to a remarkable upturn in fortunes for Ryan Gravenberch.

Despite the Dutchman’s world-class form, however, there had been suggestions that the Reds could return for Real Sociedad’s No. 4 at the end of the season.

But the Mail‘s Sami Mokbel now reports that Zubimendi is set to join Arsenal next summer, with a £51 million transfer “virtually completed.”

That would effectively mean the player himself has agreed to join, as the formalities of any move from Real Sociedad are smoothed over by a release clause in his contract.

While that makes Mokbel’s claim that Sociedad have “insisted Zubimendi stays until the end of the season” questionable, given they hold no power in negotiations, it would imply the midfielder is of the same stance.

Zubimendi rejected Liverpool at the last hour as a show of loyalty towards his boyhood club, but reports throughout the campaign have indicated that he would now be open to leaving.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool could renew their interest and rival Arsenal for a deal, of course, but the assertion is that the Gunners hold the advantage.

Man City have also been credited with an interest, though there appears little intention of signing the Spain international.

If Zubimendi does join Arsenal as expected it cannot be consider a major blow to Liverpool, with their priorities arguably elsewhere following the rise of Gravenberch.

Though much will hinge on contract talks with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, the obvious areas in need of address come at centre-back, left-back and up front.

Another midfielder could be required if the likes of Tyler Morton and Wataru Endo depart, while there are question marks over the long-term future of Harvey Elliott.

But as the plight of those players so far this season has shown, Arne Slot has an unwavering faith in his four regular starters in Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones.