Stefan Bajcetic has found a new club for the second half of the season, on a day that saw big news emerge regarding two former Liverpool captains.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Bajcetic has had a tough half-season on loan at RB Salzburg, starting just once in the Champions League and five times in the Austrian Bundesliga.

The Spaniard is now off to Las Palmas, however, with The Athletic‘s James Pearce confirming the news on Thursday.

Bajcetic has opted to join the La Liga side over Porto until the summer, with a move away appealing to him.

Stefan Bajcetic has decided to join Las Palmas rather than Porto for the rest of the season. #LFC had planned for him to stay at Salzburg until after Club World Cup but player increasingly keen to move on and the clubs have agreed to terminate his loan. https://t.co/XcVbsNkVVC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 30, 2025

The hope is that the 20-year-old is able to feature far more regularly in Spain, prior to returning to Liverpool for pre-season.

At that point, Arne Slot may have to decide if he has a long-term plan for the midfielder at Anfield.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is set for a shock transfer to Monaco, meaning he could play against the Reds in the Champions League this season! (Fabrizio Romano)

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has left his role as Al Ettifaq manager, following 18 months in the role. He’s yet to fully prove himself in management

Championship side Portsmouth are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool youngster Kaide Gordon on loan. It could be great for his development (Portsmouth News)

Here’s what James McConnell said about Slot after his boss ruled out a loan move this month. He was great in the 3-2 defeat to PSV Eindhoven

Liverpool defender Calum Scanlon‘s hamstring injury on loan at Millwall could be a season-ender, with scans showing he will be sidelined for around 12 weeks. That’s a cruel blow

More from This Is Anfield

Joanna Durkan and Henry Jackson have looked back at the defeat to PSV, with Federico Chiesa producing an encouraging showing:

“The obvious positive on the pitch for me was Federico Chiesa. I was pleasantly surprised he played the full 90 minutes, the first time he’s played whistle to whistle for us. “He’s direct in attack when others aren’t and he creates a high volume of chances/shots on goal – he just perhaps needs to look up from time to time as he did miss obvious passes in the second half. “Having Chiesa as an option is only going to benefit us in this very long season.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Arsenal are reportedly considering making a fresh approach for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, having already had a bid rejected (Sky Sports)

Villa striker Jhon Duran is said to be close to completing a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr. They surely won’t sell him AND Watkins! (Dan Roan, BBC Sport)

Rumoured Liverpool transfer target Xavi Simons has completed a permanent move to RB Leipzig from PSG, having initially been on loan there. One that got away!

Miguel Almiron has left Newcastle to complete a move back to Atlanta United, having joined the Magpies from the MLS side back in 2019

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2022, Liverpool completed the signing of Luis Diaz from Porto.

In the three years since, the Colombian has become one of the best attacking players in the Premier League, scoring 36 goals in 128 appearances.

Hopefully, there is still another gear to find, too, taking him to a world-class level.

We call him Lucho ? Luis Diaz joined the Reds three years ago today ?? pic.twitter.com/tQhRMNsSPH — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 30, 2025

Also on this day in 2013, Philippe Coutinho arrived at Liverpool from Inter Milan, arriving for just £8.5million.

That proved to be a bargain signing, with the attacking midfielder eventually sold to Barcelona for an eye-watering £142 million five years later.

He may wish he had never left, in hindsight.