Liverpool mightn’t have kept their unbeaten Champions League streak alive, but they finished as ‘league phase’ winners and now know their four possible opponents – but who would be best?

Liverpool’s defence let them down in Eindhoven as they twice allowed PSV to restore level terms before conceding a third to see the match end in a rare defeat under Arne Slot.

Not to worry, though, the Reds still finished the league phase as ‘league’ leaders and can now comfortably watch the play-offs with their feet up.

They will face either Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Monaco or Brest in the last 16, but we won’t find out for certain until next month.

Here, Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) and Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) discuss the 3-2 defeat at PSV and the Reds’ next potential opponent in the knockout rounds.

The good…

JOANNA: Away from the action, the away support was brilliant. ‘A Liverbird Upon My Chest’ is one of the best songs and I quickly heard it on the broadcast – it felt never-ending in all the best ways.

The more we hear of it at Anfield and on the road the better!

The obvious positive on the pitch for me was Federico Chiesa. I was pleasantly surprised he played the full 90 minutes, the first time he’s played whistle to whistle for us.

He’s direct in attack when others aren’t and he creates a high volume of chances/shots on goal – he just perhaps needs to look up from time to time as he did miss obvious passes in the second half.

Having Chiesa as an option is only going to benefit us in this very long season.

A TEAM THAT PLAYS THE LIVERPOOL WAY ? For the last 10 minutes in Eindhoven ? pic.twitter.com/vXhQghTYsi — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) January 29, 2025

HENRY: Jo read my mind – hearing ‘A Liverbird…’ was brilliant. It went on and on, in a good way!

McConnell stood out for me as the biggest positive, looking so assured in midfield and appearing to have bulked up, too.

It’s unlikely that he will feature much more this season, but he’s shown he is a good option.

I agree with Jo that Chiesa was good, too. I loved watching him during Euro 2020 and this was much more like that version of him.

He’s not perfect, but could produce some big cameos in the coming months. Plus, he LOVES the club!

JOANNA: And we can’t forget that nine players were rested, that could be huge for us later in the season.

The bad…

JOANNA: I’m honestly so gutted for Nallo. Your dream debut in a Champions League game for Liverpool and you get sent off just minutes later. Honestly, you’d want the ground to swallow you up.

He’ll have plenty of support, no doubt, and he is a bright prospect so it is just one he has to learn from.

I’d say not a lot of the fringe players did a great job of offering a convincing argument for more starts, but at least plenty got 90 minutes.

HENRY: That was a gut-wrenching moment for Nallo – I’m still feeling sorry for him now.

You spend all those years dreaming of your Liverpool debut and then that happens! It’s cruel, and I hope he bounces back from it.

I’ll be honest, I’m losing faith in Quansah a bit now.

He only turned 22 this week, so it’s pointless being overly harsh, but this season has been a struggle and I thought he was poor last night, as was Bradley.

I guess the defeat was a negative, but then again, it’s among the most meaningless losses in recent memory!

And we know 4 possible last-16 opponents, as it stands, who would you most like to see Liverpool face?

JOANNA: I feel like we will end up with PSG, a lot obviously hinges on Friday’s draw, but if it was my choice I’d choose Brest simply for the fact we’ve never played them before (no puns, please!).

They finished 18th in the league phase and we know we will play the second leg at home, a handy advantage to have and one rightfully earned.

I don’t fear any of the four and it will be intriguing to see how it plays out as our route to the semi-final looks kind on paper!

• READ: Liverpool’s route in Champions League revealed – AVOID 13 teams until semis

HENRY: Must. Not. Make. Brest. Pun.

But yeah, I’d like Brest, please!

They feel like the ‘easiest’ of the four, which isn’t to say they should be underestimated.

As Jo says, though, there’s a bloody inevitability about it being PSG, which I could really do without.

Then again, Liverpool are the best team in Europe and the favourites to win the Champions League so we really should fear nobody.