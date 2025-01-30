Liverpool now know their route to the Champions League final – they won’t face a host of big teams until at least the semi-finals!

The Reds lost 3-2 away to PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday evening, but in the grand scheme of things, it meant almost nothing.

Liverpool still finished top of the group, thanks to Barcelona drawing 2-2 at home to Atalanta, on a frantic final night of group stage action.

Who Liverpool can face in the last 16

Arne Slot‘s side will now face either Paris Saint-Germain, Benfica, Monaco or Brest in the last 16, which seems a favourable outcome.

The draw for the playoffs takes place on Friday, as 16 sides face-off in eight one-legged clashes.

The rest of the competition’s draw will be completed on February 21, giving everyone a clearer idea of the route to the final.

Who Liverpool could face in the quarter-finals

For Liverpool, awaiting in the quarter-finals will be either Lille/Aston Villa, Atalanta/Borussia Dortmund or Sporting CP/Club Brugge.

It was Atalanta who dumped Liverpool out of the Europa League last season, winning 3-0 at Anfield in the quarter–final first leg, so they are the team to avoid from that group.

An all-Premier League clash with Villa could also be awkward, though.

Who Liverpool CANNOT face until the semi-finals

Should the Reds make it into the semis, only then will they come up against Arsenal/Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid/Bayer Leverkusen, Real Madrid/Bayern Munich, AC Milan/PSV, Feyenoord/Juventus and Celtic/Man City.

They are 12 of the 13 teams Liverpool can’t face until that round, as well as Barcelona, who are on the opposite side of the draw after finishing second.

They cannot meet the Catalan giants until the final.

Champions League knockout brackets: Draw takes place on Friday ? pic.twitter.com/4mcHsfXbHE — Daniel Hussey (@DanielHussey2) January 29, 2025

It is worth noting that one of each of those pairings will end up on the other side of the draw, meaning Liverpool won’t play them until the final, too.

On the face of it, the Reds have a relatively kind route to the semis, even though any of the last 16 and quarter-final opponents will be a threat.

The fact that Slot’s men will be at home in the second leg in the last 16, due to finishing top of the group, is also a big positive.

When will the Champions League last 16 fixtures be played?

Here are the key dates for the rest of this season’s Champions League: