Ben Doak has been flourishing on loan at Middlesbrough this season, but there is a chance Liverpool could opt to test him further for the campaign’s second half.

Doak has been a key player for Michael Carrick’s side since swapping Liverpool for Middlesbrough on loan in August, with two goals and five assists in 19 games so far.

The Scotland international is in the top one percent for winger across Europe for progressive carries, progressive passes received and touches in the opponent’s area, per FBref.

And his performances are attracting interest from above the Championship, according to the Mail‘s Lewis Steele.

The journalist writes that “a couple of higher-ranked clubs are keeping an eye on his situation with a desire to get him out of Liverpool.”

As of yet “nothing concrete has happened on that front,” but there is a suggestion that movement could be made in January – particularly as there is an option to end Doak’s loan mid-season.

It is unclear whether the interest is for another loan or a permanent deal, but the hope would be that Liverpool are planning to keep the 19-year-old for the long term.

Over the summer it was claimed that the club were open to offers for Doak, with Leicester among the sides named as suitors for the youngster signed from Celtic.

A switch to Leicester?

If Liverpool were to pull Doak from Middlesbrough and send him out again for the second half of the season, it would be interesting if Leicester emerged as a viable option.

Their interest during the summer was questionable given they had recently signed Abdul Fatawu Issahaku from Sporting CP on a permanent basis, but the Ghanaian suffered a season-ending ACL injury in November.

Leicester have relied upon Jordan Ayew, Kasey McAteer and Facundo Buonanotte on their right flank since then, but none have been hugely effective.

Speaking to Sky Sports in December, Middlesbrough manager Carrick said he was “quite calm” about the situation around his star loanee.

“No drama. I think we are calm,” Carrick insisted.

“There are loads of things, ifs and buts and changes in football – that’s transfer windows. I’ve said it to you enough times, but I’m really calm about it to be honest.

“I’m happy with the way that things are going and we’ll take what comes next and deal with it.

“Ben’s happy, we’re happy, he’s in a good place. You can see in his body language and demeanour he’s happy.

“He keeps working hard and he’s enjoying it here and it’s been effective for us. As long as that carries on then we’re all good.”