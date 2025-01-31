Liverpool face one of their biggest games of the season this weekend – there’s no wonder Bournemouth fans are in such high spirits leading up to it!

The Reds face an in-form Cherries side on Saturday afternoon, in what feels like another a significant hurdle to overcome in the Premier League title race.

Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth team have enjoyed respective 4-1 and 5-0 victories over Newcastle and Nottingham Forest in their last two outings, jumping to seventh in the table.

Ahead of the match, we spoke to Tom Jordan from Back Of The Net (@afcbpodcast) to preview what promises to be a fascinating afternoon on the south coast.

Just how good has Bournemouth’s season been so far?

It’s been remarkable, really. I never anticipated such a season in my wildest dreams!

There have been some outstanding performances and results from Bournemouth, who have been a real joy to watch.

What has been the secret to the Cherries’ success?

Bravery. Andoni Iraola has instilled an aggressive and offensive approach regardless of the opposition.

It’s a real risk-and-reward tactic that the group have really bought into, and we are currently reaping the rewards of ‘having a right go’.

What’s the realistic aim for the season now?

It feels bonkers saying it, but we are six points clear of ninth place, so maybe our first-ever European adventure isn’t just a dream!

Our current form has coincided with a real injury crisis, so there’s no reason why we can’t continue when we get more of our squad back fit.

Who have been Bournemouth’s three best players?

It’s a nice conundrum this, because only picking three feels harsh on so many.

Antoine Semenyo has been our man to often pop up with moments of magic when in difficult moments.

Dean Huijsen has stepped up and been imperious for us at the back and Justin Kluivert is our current top scorer who often spearheads our counters in transitions.

Nobody has struggled, so to speak, because two of our fringe players who expected more minutes, Max Aarons and Philip Billing, have now both been sent out on loan.

How do you assess Liverpool’s title chances?

At this stage, I would be shocked if Liverpool didn’t win the Premier League title.

Granted, there is plenty of football to be played, but I don’t see how any of the chasing pack gain more points than you at this stage.

If you could have one Reds player at Bournemouth, who would it be?

It feels like a real obvious answer, but it simply has to be Mo Salah.

With the opportunities we create seemingly in every fixture, to have arguably the best around at dispatching those chances can’t be ignored.

Where do you see the key battles taking place on Saturday?

Which side is more clinical on the day is key, in my opinion.

I genuinely believe we will create good chances, as we so often do, but equally, Liverpool’s undoubted quality will do the same.

If we can somehow keep that front line relatively quiet, we may be able to shock people once more.

What’s your prediction?

For the last I don’t know how many weeks, I have expected our run to come to an end, but we keep on rolling.

Again, this feels like it may be a step too far for us, but while my head would probably say a 3-1 defeat, my heart can see us coming away with a big point.

Always follow your heart, so I will go for a 1-1 draw.