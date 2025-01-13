Liverpool have acted swiftly to relocate Calvin Ramsay after cutting his loan at Wigan short, with his next move now confirmed as he returns to Scotland.

Ramsay has not enjoyed a smooth ride since joining Liverpool in 2022, with injury playing its role alongside various unsuccessful loan moves.

The right-back joined League One side Wigan on loan in the summer and managed five starts in 12 appearances before being left out of the matchday squad for nine successive games.

His loan was, understandably, terminated at the start of the year and Liverpool wasted no time in lining up another move as he has now completed a switch to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership.

Ramsay will see out the season in his native Scotland, playing for a side who currently sit ninth in the table – just 10 points above the league’s current cellar dwellers.

For a player who is still only 21, all parties will be eager for this loan to be a success as Ramsay has not played consistent senior football since the 2021/22 season.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes said of the deal: “When the opportunity came up to sign Calvin we jumped at it.

“I’d like to thank Liverpool for their cooperation once again on this deal.”

It is hard to see Ramsay carving out a future for himself at Anfield with Arne Slot having failed to cast an eye over him during pre-season, but his focus will certainly be on the short-term for now.

Kilmarnock meet Celtic in the Scottish Cup on Saturday, but if that comes too soon Ramsay’s next chance at involvement will be at Hearts on January 25.

In other loan news, Kaide Gordon was recalled from his loan at Norwich on Monday and will be expected to follow in Ramsay’s footsteps and swiftly find a new temporary club.