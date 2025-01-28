Not to be confused with the universally maligned ex-Liverpool striker, Slavia Prague left-back El Hadji Malick Diouf is claimed to be a target for the Reds.

Diouf is a name that causes a shudder down the spine for many at Anfield, but that could soon change if Slavia Prague chairman Jaroslav Tvrdik is to be believed.

Speaking to Czech outlet Kudy Bezi Zajic this week, per inFotbal, the club chief claimed that both Liverpool and Chelsea were among the sides interested in the 20-year-old left-back.

And though Slavia Prague have already dismissed two offers worth €15 million (£12.6m) and €17 million (£14.3m) from Crystal Palace this month, he admitted he “would have hesitated to approach it differently” had they come from a club like Liverpool.

“I don’t even feel the slightest pressure to sell anyone,” Tvrdik insisted.

However, he added: “If Liverpool and Chelsea, who were also interested in him, had come with an offer of around €18 million (£15.1m), I would have hesitated to approach it differently from the perspective of promoting the club or the player’s interest.

“If Chelsea comes, we wouldn’t keep anyone. Nothing will change, it’s just not possible objectively.

“One has to admit that the Czech league and Slavia have some limits. Even PSG, when it comes to breaking the bank, won’t keep their player and he’ll go to Real.

“We’re part of a football chain and we’re not at the top of it.”

Diouf is an attacking left-back who joined Slavia from Norwegian side Tromso a year ago, and having only turned 20 at the end of December he has 59 games of senior club experience along with five caps for Senegal.

? Dear Malick… You joined us one year ago today. And you already know nothing is impossible. ? pic.twitter.com/a6xuoPhdzm — SK Slavia Praha (@slaviaofficial) January 11, 2025

Capable of playing in every position up the left flank as well as at centre-back, the youngster has scored six goals and laid on three assists in 29 games this season playing as a wing-back.

While Tvrdik is adamant that Slavia will not sell this month, he conceded that “it’s a win-win for everyone if he transfers in the summer.”

“If he stays, we’ll improve his contract for the spring. So that he knows that we value him and that he’s an asset to the club,” he continued.

“I’m just worried about the last transfer date. And what I said just now may ultimately be untrue…”

Liverpool are known to be exploring their options when it comes to a left-back signing this year, with Ajax defender Jorrel Hato making headlines having been spotted at Anfield for Saturday’s 4-1 win over Ipswich.

Bournemouth‘s Milos Kerkez is another player being considered, while there appears genuine interest in Diouf who would be an inexpensive option.

While Arne Slot remains insistent that he is happy with his current left-backs in Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, it is clear that the head coach has not set first choice, which indicates that a new long-term addition is required.