Ibrahima Konate is straight back into the starting lineup as Liverpool host Man United in the Premier League, as the sole change to Arne Slot‘s side.

The Reds are back for their first game of 2025 and will do so at home to Man United, after a brief scare on Sunday that the game could be postponed.

Slot has made just one change to his starting lineup from the 5-0 win at West Ham last time around, which means Alisson plays his 14th game against United – his joint-most of any opponent in his Liverpool career.

Trent Alexander-Arnold had already been confirmed to start but there is something of a surprise as Konate joins Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson in the back line.

The Frenchman only rejoined full training on Friday after five weeks out, but Slot appears reluctant to start Jarell Quansah in such a high-profile fixture.

Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones are retained in an unchanged midfield, with Dominik Szoboszlai not in the squad.

And what is now Slot’s first-choice attack of Mohamed Salah on the right, Cody Gakpo on the left and Luis Diaz up front starts again.

That leaves the likes of Quansah, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez on the bench for a cold Anfield evening.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Substitutes: Kelleher, Quansah, Tsimikas, Bradley, Endo, Elliott, Chiesa, Jota, Nunez

Man United: Onana; De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot; Amad, Fernandes, Hojlund

Substitutes: Bayindir, Yoro, Malacia, Casemiro, Collyer, Eriksen, Antony, Garnacho, Zirkzee