English football’s biggest game takes place at Anfield as the next chapter of Liverpool’s rivalry with Man United unfolds in the Premier League. Here’s how to watch.

As has usually been the case in recent years, Liverpool come into the match as favourites, but after failing to beat Man United three times last season they know form isn’t always relevant in this fixture.

Earlier in this campaign, Liverpool took the bragging rights as they produced a brilliant 3-0 win at Old Trafford and the two teams’ fortunes since couldn’t have been more different.

This will be the first time the current Reds manager takes on Ruben Amorim, a man who was linked to Arne Slot‘s job before the Dutchman’s appointment in the summer.

The match gets underway at 4.30pm (GMT) – or 11.30am in New York, 8.30am in Los Angeles, 3.30am (Monday) in Sydney, 8.30pm in Dubai and 7.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Man United is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream with Sky Sports here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Man United is being shown live on Telemundo, NBC and Fubo TV in the US, which are available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Man United is being shown live on Fubo TV in Canada, which is available to live stream with Fubo TV here.

Worldwide

You can find live listings for Liverpool vs. Man United around the world on Live Soccer TV’s website here.

