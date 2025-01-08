Some potential early Liverpool team news has emerged before their League clash with Tottenham, with key players spotted during a pre-match walk in London.

The Reds head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first leg of their semi-final tie on Wednesday night, looking for a repeat of the 6-3 win there last month.

The game acts as an opportunity for Arne Slot to make changes, with Liverpool’s head coach continuing to tackle a busy schedule across three competitions.

That said, the visit of Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup third round on Saturday gives a better chance for Slot to shuffle his pack and rest influential figures.

The reds out for a stroll in London. [@VitinhoXLFC] pic.twitter.com/J1NGzolUMJ — Anfield Sector (@AnfieldSector) January 8, 2025

It certainly looks as though Liverpool could have a strong lineup at Spurs, with photos emerging on Wednesday showing the Reds enjoying a stroll around London.

Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Ryan Gravenberch have all travelled, with the trio yet to start in any Carabao Cup fixture so far.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was also there, with much focus on his performance if he starts, along with fellow full-back Andy Robertson.

Among those to have also made the trip are Alexis Mac Allister, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo, meaning at last 10 high-profile figures are involved.

It remains to be seen which starting XI Slot will opt for on Wednesday night, but this suggests that it will be stronger than perhaps many are predicting.

As mentioned, the Accrington game will surely see plenty of youngsters fielded, so there is no need to rest big players for this game.

This is also an important game in its own right, with Slot no doubt desperate to reach a cup final in his first season in charge at Liverpool.

Victory at Spurs would give them a wonderful chance of reaching the showcase event at Wembley on March 16, against either Arsenal or Newcastle.