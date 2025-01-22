➔ SUPPORT US
Ex-Liverpool midfielder sacked by Borussia Dortmund after 11 defeats in 27

Former Liverpool midfielder Nuri Sahin has been sacked as Borussia Dortmund manager, following another Champions League defeat.

The 36-year-old spent a brief period on loan at Anfield during the 2012/13 season, making 12 appearances and scoring three goals.

Since bringing his playing career to an end in 2021, Sahin has gone into management, taking charge of Antalyaspor for two years until 2023.

He oversaw 92 matches during his time in Turkey, prior to moving to Dortmund, who he enjoyed a successful stint with as a player, impressing under Jurgen Klopp.

Sahin’s time at Signal Iduna Park has now come to an end, however, following a prolonged poor run of form over his seven months in charge.

On Tuesday night, Dortmund were beaten 2-1 away to Bologna in the Champions League, despite leading through a Serhou Guirassy penalty at half-time.

It proved to be one bad result too many for Sahin, who was sacked after an eleventh loss in 27 matches, but he sent a classy message after the decision was made.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t managed to live up to Borussia Dortmund’s sporting ambitions this season,” Sahin said.

“I wish this special club all the best.”

Dortmund still sit 13th in the Champions League table, giving the Turk’s replacement an opportunity to still make an impact in the competition this season.

NORWICH, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 29, 2012: Liverpool's Nuri Sahin celebrates scoring the third goal against Norwich City during the Premiership match at Carrow Road. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

They are languishing in 10th place in the Bundesliga, however, already seven points adrift of the top four and 20 behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Dortmund U19s boss Mike Tullberg will take charge against Werder Bremen on Saturday, coming in as interim manager for the time being.

Successors to Sahin will no doubt be being lined up, but former Man United boss Erik ten Hag has distanced himself from rumours claiming he could come in, not wanting to return to management yet.

At 36, the former Liverpool midfielder is still a young coach honing his trade, though, and this will hopefully act as a learning curve for him.

