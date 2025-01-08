We’re expecting goals from Liverpool’s League Cup clash with Tottenham, especially given an astonishing statistic attributed to the Reds’ opponents.

The Reds head to north London for the first leg of their semi-final tie, as Arne Slot looks to win his first trophy as head coach.

The Premier League leaders will be favourite to prevail over the two matches and Liverpool will match a piece of club history if they manage it.

The Reds could reach a second successive final in this competition for the first time since they faced Everton in 1984.

In the previous 19 League Cup semi-finals, Liverpool have won the first leg on 10 occasions, with four draws and five losses thrown in, too.

Liverpool’s great cup record vs. Spurs

Liverpool have lost only two of the last 26 encounters with Spurs in league and cup, and only one of the last 15.

They were the 4-1 defeat at Wembley in October 2017 and the 2-1 loss in north London last season, both in the league.

Since the 0-0 draw at White Hart Lane in October 2015, Liverpool have scored in 20 successive meetings and in 26 of the last 27.

Incidentally, that was Jurgen Klopp’s first game in charge.

Reds’ semi-final success against London clubs

Tottenham are the sixth different London team that Liverpool have met in the semi-final of the League Cup.

The Reds have faced opposition from the capital in seven previous ties at this stage and have reached the final on five occasions.

The only times they were eliminated were by QPR in 1986 and Chelsea in 2015.

There HAVE to be goals here!

Incredibly, Spurs have not played out a goalless draw in any of their last 111 domestic league and cup games.

The last time that happened was a 0-0 draw at Brentford in the Premier League back in April 2022.

Son Heung-min has scored in six of his last eight outings against Liverpool, and has seven goals in 17 appearances against the Reds overall.

He has netted in five of his last six appearances against them.

This season’s scorers

Tottenham: Johnson 11, Solanke 11, Maddison 8, Son 7, Kulusevski 7, Sarr 4, Bentancur 2, Bissouma 2, Pedro Porro 2, Lankshear 1, Richarlison 1, Romero 1, Spence 1, Werner 1, own goals 2

Liverpool: Salah 21, Diaz 12, Gakpo 12, Jota 6, Nunez 4, Jones 3, Mac Allister 3, Szoboszlai 3, Konate 2, Van Dijk 2, Alexander-Arnold 1, Elliott 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).